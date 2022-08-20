After watching the recent Jan. 6 hearings, I have to reflect how we got here as a country. Perhaps it started with “We the People.” But make no mistake, it ended as a train wreck because of one person’s Big Lie. And it keeps being repeated to date, ad nauseum! However, the evidence is undeniable based on J6 witness testimony.
Should we have expected a different outcome from a habitual liar, and notoriety as a Reality TV host? Continuing to support a person like this is essentially saying, it’s OK to lie. But it’s not! This behavior unfortunately teaches our children the same. We need our moral compasses redirected as individuals and voters. Otherwise, there will be long lasting consequences on our Democracy.
Just think of the enormous taxpayer dollars wasted on litigations, investigations, and J6 hearings. All because of the Big Lie. It saddens me to think of the money and resources, that could have been spent on real needs in our country instead.
Think about the countless wasted hours of lawmakers' time, that should otherwise have been spent on important legislation needs.
I offer some simple advice for registered voters leading into the mid-terms and 2024 election. Spend time to learn about the candidates. Gauge them on knowledge, integrity, honesty, and true faith. Don’t vote for someone based on their ability to energize a crowd, or for shock value. Let’s also make sure we don’t support any of the Big Lie supporters or election deniers. Please stay united!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.