The headline today (May 9) of "West Dearborn project delayed", made me aware that the CRA is still intent, in spite of reality, to see the redeveloped West Dearborn Street redeveloped yet again with borrowed money.
We now endure one-way streets, swales that cause erosion, curbs that damage tires, and bumpy, fake brick cross-walks, that damaged the pavement of Dearborn Street and those streets crossing it. Trusting citizens were persuaded to pay for commemorative bricks. Now that trust is being betrayed, since this newer redevelopment scheme means getting rid of those bricks.
Wasting borrowed money on such schemes is irresponsible, when our narrow, two-lane roads have deteriorated with edges needing repair and eroded earth needing replacing. Look after our infrastructure!
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
