Editor:
Since there has been no mention in this paper of the recent passing of one of World War II’s outstanding heroes, we feel compelled to acknowledge his accomplishments.
Col. Richard E. Cole was one of the famed Doolittle Raiders who participated in the historic Doolittle raid on Tokyo. Cole, who died on April 9 at age 103, was Col. Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot and the last surviving raider.
Although no planes were lost over Japan, 15 planes made it safely over China, where fuel loss and bad weather forced all crews to crash land or bail out. One plane made it to USSR and landed. Three Raiders were killed on bail-out, eight were captured by the pursing Japanese Army and 64 crew members were saved by National Chinese, who risked their lives moving the Raiders to safety throughout territories occupied by the Japanese militia.
Colonel Cole came to Punta Gorda hosted by the 31st Annual Florida International Air Show in 2011 as part of an historic reunion between three surviving Doolittle Tokyo Raiders and special guests representing the People’s Republic of China.
After the war, Cole and the other survivors reunited annually to toast their fallen comrades. Cole was the only surviving member to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the raid at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. His funeral will take place on the April 28, the 77th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid.
Paul Raffa
Becky Bovel
Punta Gorda
