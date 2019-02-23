Editor:
I don't have an answer as to how to stop someone from wanting to kill. But why are school doors open to allow anyone to walk in with a gun and take advantage of innocents?
If teachers are making only $14.96 an hour, as a letter writer claims, for a total of $41,000 a year, then they must be working approximately 68 hours a week. This is based on a 40-hour work week for 10 months a year.
Christine A. Rajter
Port Charlotte
