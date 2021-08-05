Inflation heading higher and higher, crime at an all-time high, border crisis is so out of control, states have to implement their own border solutions. Mask on, mask off, don’t have to wear a mask if you're vaccinated. Now you have to wear a mask indoors, even if you are vaccinated. How many people will get vaccinated now, if you still need to wear a mask.
Have you ever seen an administration, that has so many problems going on, they don’t know where to start. Didn’t Biden and his crew, say they were all ready to go, when their time came. Instead of keeping prior plans in place, before you could come up with their own. You were more worried about cutting every proven solution that the prior administration had installed, that you’ve shot yourself in the foot now. All the problems this administration could have avoided, have now quadrupled.
All this defund the police talk has turned into, we need more police. While they travel around to try to find all ways into spending trillions of your money, this country has a deep hole to get out of. The total failure of Biden, makes America long for the hard stance Trump took when it came to the state of our country.
Though we heard tears from policemen on the Capitol hearings, not a tear for the all the other policemen, who had to go to work every night in Portland. Again, double standards for Democrats.
