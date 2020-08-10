Editor:
Shawn Horton is code compliance manager in Charlotte County, he says that signs and flags that read Trump 2020, Trump keep America great, etc. are in fact political signs. There are several of these in our community and many have been displayed for several months. I complained to our deed restriction office 4 months ago about these signs and they refuse to do anything about them.
I put out a sign that reads Make America Smart Again VOTE blue. I put it out 67 days prior to the Aug. 18 primary. I received a letter telling me I have to pay a $50 fine because it is against our deed restrictions to display a political sign more than 60 days prior to an election. I chose to dispute the fine by appealing to the compliance committee. Needless to say they refused my appeal on a 4 to 2 vote. When I asked the person that is in charge of deed restrictions how many letters and or fines went to the Trump sign offenders, her answer was none.
We also do not allow signs larger than 18x24 inches, I gave her two addresses which have 4 foot wide signs on their property. She wouldn't even write down the addresses i gave her.
We will pay the fine because we abide by the rules of our community. I just wish the deed restriction managers and our board of directors would also abide by the written codes of the county
Jean A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
