In 2004, the Charlotte Sun published a segment on Charlie’s Angels. I had submitted at that time my angels were in the form of my amazingly kind employer, Dr. and Mrs. Baroudi.

Fast forward 16 years to this pandemic. My angels continue to be Dr. and Mrs. Baroudi. From providing myself and fellow workers gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer for our personal use to allowing for a schedule to accommodate our children not being able to attend school.

I am so blessed to have such a caring and understanding place to go every work day. Thank you with all my heart Dr. & Mrs. Baroudi. You are and will always be my angels.

Stacey Hall

Port Charlotte

