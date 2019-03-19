Editor:

Just a quick thank you for the article about Dr. Bivens. She is a real asset to those of us that live in northern Charlotte County. She is right, her practice is not just shots and pills.

I was a new client of hers when my little dog got bad sick. She worked with us and our schedule and after three weeks he was on the mend. So thank you Dr. Bivens.

Larry Clark & Dougall

Punta Gorda

