I read your editorial about Charlotte Behavioral Health Center with remorse yesterday. How can any article be written about CBHC without a mention of Dr. Jerry Ross?
He served Charlotte County with passion and commitment for 32 years at CBHC. He was the CEO for 21 years. My father started many of the services and programs that are still in place there. He helped thousands in our community with his vision and dedication and yet no mention at all of his service?
My father, Dr. Gerald N. Ross, worked tirelessly to advance the treatment of the mentally ill in our community. It was his life’s focus and he did it well. He grew the staff from 10 to over 200 and created spaces for people to get well and work on their problems.
My father was a humble man who gave credit to those who helped him create these programs. Your paper is remiss not to mention him. His vision led CBHC to be what it is today and he should be remembered for his contributions.
Dr. Ross passed away four years ago and I know his legacy of helping the community of Charlotte County lives on at CBHC. The Charlotte Sun should acknowledge it as well.
Julie Ross Bruglio
Port Charlotte
