Editor:

I am recovering from outpatient surgery and would like to publicly thank Dr. Tufts and Fawcett Hospital for their fantastic service. Dr. Tufts and the staff in his practice are friendly, competent, and efficient.

I felt confident from the first appointment that my care was in good hands. On my surgery day, the entire process at Fawcett Hospital went smoothly. From check-in through recovery, every staff member I interacted with was attentive and explained what was happening at that moment. Their attention to patient care made me feel very comfortable during a stressful day.

I think it's important to recognize employees — especially in the medical field — who really show pride in their profession and put patient care and comfort first. I am grateful for the quality care I received from Dr. Tufts, his staff, and the outpatient surgical staff at Fawcett Hospital.

Katie Heck

Punta Gorda

