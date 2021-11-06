Long, long ago I had a really good friend. We ended up going to the same high school. As I was completing the 11th grade, he was still really struggling with the 10th. By the time I graduated his situation in the 11th grade was hopeless.
Maurice was destined to be another of those poorly educated young men who would be dependent on Section 8 housing/EBT and other government handouts to function. Then he got his “draft notice.” Off he went; Army/infantry.
After about a year, while on leave, he lectured me: “how much smarts do you need to learn to attack/dig-in/withdraw (retreat) and counter attack? That’s how I train day after day.” Then came Vietnam; he survived and “re-upped.”
With longevity came promotions – corporal/ buck sergeant and 22 years later, retirement as a master sergeant. He was now 40 years old.
Next was a job at the Post Office and another 20 year-plus stint. Finally, a cushy job as a security guard in a Cleveland casino.
At age 67 this neighborhood kid who was destined to be another ward of the state (or prison) gets three monthly retirement checks – Army/Post Office/Social Security.
Maurice would be the first to tell you he is responsible for his successful life. But, when pushed as to the most significant, single event that shaped him, he thought for a moment and said “probably, that damn draft notice.”
While very unpopular the draft was good for America. Bring back a “fair” draft!
