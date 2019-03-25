Editor:

Donald Trump, shame on you.

I saw you on TV talking about John McCain in a disrespectful manner. John McCain was a war hero. He spent years in an enemy prison while you were out making money. He was a U.S. senator and a candidate for president from the political party that you represent.

We have not forgot that you were a draft-dodger and now you are trying to put down a national hero. It bothers me to no end that a draft-dodger is the commander in chief of this great nation.

Jerry Fisher

Punta Gorda

