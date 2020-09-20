Editor:
Wow! the Trump followers are so against any and all Democrats so I guess Trumpers you'll have to discard your Social Security and of course your Medicare…..forget Democratic President Roosevelt for getting us victorious in World War II against fascism.
Could it be that the Trump presidency fits fascism to a big T". Don;t know what fascism means? Check your history books or watch streaming documentaries about Hitler and Mussolini, it will sound familiar about this president. It should scare you big time. But, then again it's hard to read or view your TV with your head in the sand.
So what's next on the agenda? Since I come from a military family and have a son who is a disabled veteran take a flying leap Mr. Trump. You know the guy that was a draft dodger (poor guy he had a bone spur so he says). Every veteran and active duty military should be in line to kick him out of the White House door.
This letter is not against Republicans. It's against a disgraceful man in our White House.
Jay Halcrow
Englewood
