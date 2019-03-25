Editor:
Just when you think you’ve heard the very worst, just when you think he has reached the bottom it becomes abundantly clear he can go lower.
How this draft-dodging coward has the audacity to desecrate the reputation of a true American hero like John McCain is despicable and those who are appalled and do not condemn him are of the same ilk.
He has proven himself to be vapid and void of what we used to call character. He is but a mental incompetent and clearly has no understanding of history, our Constitution and how the government works.
He is a true narcissist incapable of empathy. He is the typical schoolyard bully who is full of self-doubt, lacks self-esteem and is so thin-skinned he has an uncontrollable need to disparage others he feels threatened by.
Yes, he has shown us who he really is, but who are the Republicans, the Evangelicals, the people who believe they have character and wouldn’t raise their children to behave in such a shameful manner? What happened to the Republican Party and the basic foundations they stood for? This President has defined them all with the same corrosive body politic.
My mother used to say, “You will be judged by those you associate with.” Amen.
Felicia Tannehill
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
