LETTER: Dreaming of a low skyline in the future

Dec 26, 2022

Editor:

I'm dreaming of a low skyline
Just like the one we love so well.
Where the river glistens,
And Council listens
to 'birds avoiding all the snow.

I'm dreaming of a low city center
Teaching owners from away
Small business can flourish
As low rooflines furnish
The views that make us want to stay.

I'm dreaming of a low skyline
With every postcard I send out
All my sunset pictures; just right
No towers our civic joy to blight.

...with deep apologies to Irving Berlin

Anne Camille Talley
Punta Gorda
