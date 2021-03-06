Editor:
As a fundraiser for Charlotte High School Project Graduation 2021, I am collecting donated pre-owned teen formal dresses to be sold on Saturday, March 27 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at Ridge Harbor Club House 30337 Cedar Rd., Punta Gorda.
These gowns will be sold for $20 each. There will be dressing rooms available. We will accept cash only. If you have teen formal wear that is taking up space in your closets, please consider donating them to our cause. Please call me for pick up, 941-639-1392 (leave a message). Thank you.
Sharon Pressley
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.