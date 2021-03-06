Editor:

As a fundraiser for Charlotte High School Project Graduation 2021, I am collecting donated pre-owned teen formal dresses to be sold on Saturday, March 27 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at Ridge Harbor Club House 30337 Cedar Rd., Punta Gorda.

These gowns will be sold for $20 each. There will be dressing rooms available. We will accept cash only. If you have teen formal wear that is taking up space in your closets, please consider donating them to our cause. Please call me for pick up, 941-639-1392 (leave a message). Thank you.

Sharon Pressley

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments