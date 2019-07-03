Editor:

On my way to work this morning from North Port to Venice, traveling up U.S. 41. around the area of Plantation, traffic had slowed to a stop. All but one impatient driver going from lane to lane to get around the stopped traffic.

Why was traffic stopped? Four sandhill cranes were crossing the road. Yes, he hit hit one. It ended up in the grass on the side of the road with the three other cranes flocking around trying to get the injured bird to get up. I called Venice Wildlife and left a message of the accident, and my phone number.

When I came home there was a message from 8:58 a.m. on my machine that the wildlife preserve was sending someone to the site.

This has bothered me all day, and I am sure the other witnesses who were all stopped feel the same. Those of us who were stopped are not a bunch of old fogies, we respect and wish to protect Florida wildlife.

I hope the authorities in this incident are able to catch this impatient driver. I have no idea of the penalty for hitting a sandhill crane and leaving the scene, but I hope they are severe. Oh, by the way, I have his license plate number. No knowledge of the condition of the injured crane.

Candis Pepe

North Port

