Editor:

In the Dec. 14 edition staff writer Daniel Sutphin wrote two articles on motorcycle vs auto fatalities. In both articles he states that the Aautomobile had come to a full stop before the accident occurred which to the average reader would make it appear the automobile driver was not at fault.

Whether or not a full stop had occurred or the speeds of the vehicles can be viewed upon differently. What can not be disputed is both automobile drivers pulled their vehicles directly into the path of the motorcycles and did not yield the legal right of way in which they are legally obligated to do, Thus their negligence caused the motorcycle riders deaths.

John Ferris

Port Charlotte


