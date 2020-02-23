Editor:
Regarding a letter on Feb. 15 about the age of drivers in this vicinity and their capabilities of driving. My question, sir, is at what age do you plan to give up your drivers license?
I have many friends and more acquaintances in the over-80 group that are enjoying the freedom that mobility provides them. Just be cautious and don't be in such a hurry all the time. You too will join our ranks soon.
Len Kellogg
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.