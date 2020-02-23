Editor:

Regarding a letter on Feb. 15 about the age of drivers in this vicinity and their capabilities of driving. My question, sir, is at what age do you plan to give up your drivers license?

I have many friends and more acquaintances in the over-80 group that are enjoying the freedom that mobility provides them. Just be cautious and don't be in such a hurry all the time. You too will join our ranks soon.

Len Kellogg

Punta Gorda

