Editor:
Since 1947 every civilized nation but one has joined to assist in dealing with epidemics at the United Nations WHO. They wanted to be able to share data, expertise and work together to minimize dangers to all mankind. They also wanted to support people who were already devastated by past epidemics.
What kind of management decides we don't want/need data, expertise, or working with others right in the middle of the gravest epidemic of our lifetime? Is American safer with stupid and incompetent decisions? If there is a legitimate concern, deal with it when people stop dying. Since we've rejected WHO, if China finds a vaccine/cure are they now obligated to share with us? Will we share our vaccine/cure with them?
In the eyes of the majority of the world, America is becoming ugly and cannot be trusted. They realize that any commitments and promises made can change tomorrow by the whims of a few (maybe one). That places us in real danger.
Both sides are more a part of the problem than the solution. It will have to be up to the people to insist upon respect, accountability, and competent leadership. We need strong independent branches who understand their obligations are to work co-operatively for the welfare of all of its citizens.
We have to be the solution and will have to work very hard to earn the respect, envy, and admiration of each other and the rest of the world. We need to vote for leaders who agree.
John L Murray
Port Charlotte
