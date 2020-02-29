Editor:
We have drug issues. We have children welfare issues. Do you think they are connected? Yes they are. So are crime issues.
One house on my street is a nuisance. The parents own it and the derelict child who is middle aged has had run-ins with the schools, the county, the police, While the 'rich' parent lives in another county, this adult middle-aged child lives rent free, gets free legal assistance when needed, continues to be unemployed while still managing to host an open door to others who have the same habits.
Looking up the names of these squatters reveals 41 previous arrests between all of them. Most drug related. But they still run the streets, still steal food from the local grocery store which of course impacts the cost for the rest of us. The rest of our neighborhood has good people who are law abiding and have jobs but whose sleep gets interrupted by the activities and comings/goings. We are tired of it.
Why is it a revolving door in the justice system.
Maryellen Race
Punta Gorda
