Editor:
El Chapo of escape and dope export fame, is currently on trial in New York. His smugglers have become famous for building escape tunnels and others under the California boarder to expedite large quantities of dope. His people have also built and used homemade, but very practical, freight submarines in the Pacific and Caribbean for the same purpose.
We all remember Adios Airlines being shut down any number of times in Florida alone; sometimes crashing with their cargo of Columbian nose candy. Everyone recalls tenants in South Florida renting small houses on canals to dock their million dollar boats for night fishing only. The reader is invited to finish this one from memory.
If anyone thinks that these real-life bad people are too stupid to get around, over, or under the President’s proposed $5 billion wall, he or she is invited to invest in Trump Tropical Ladder Rentals. I will be outside the tax collectors office selling shares; wearing sunglasses and a MAGA hat.
Rich Weingarten
Port Charlotte
