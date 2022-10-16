Editor:

Punta Gorda voters face a critical choice in the District 2 City Council election. Do we want to return a candidate who has already served four years on the Council and was defeated as an incumbent in 2018 (as the sitting mayor)? Or do we want to elect a candidate with fresh ideas and whose leadership experience is downright amazing? The answer is obvious: Bill Dryburgh is the candidate the city needs on the Council.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments