Punta Gorda voters face a critical choice in the District 2 City Council election. Do we want to return a candidate who has already served four years on the Council and was defeated as an incumbent in 2018 (as the sitting mayor)? Or do we want to elect a candidate with fresh ideas and whose leadership experience is downright amazing? The answer is obvious: Bill Dryburgh is the candidate the city needs on the Council.
Bill’s resume is unequaled. This great guy has served as Punta Gorda fire chief, president of the local Rotary, president of the Punta Gorda Block Party, chairman of the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Committee, and most recently, chairman of the Charlotte County ChartercReview Committee. Bill also served recently on the ity’s Charter Review committee. Several amendments to the City Charter are on the November ballot, thanks to his and the committee’s hard work.
Bill is devoted to community improvement. His 20 years’ membership in the PGICA culminated in his present service as its Board of Directors Government Liaison.
Bill’s wide and varied involvement across multiple non-profits, committees and associations will reap great dividends for Punta Gorda. As has been widely reported, the City Marketplace’s sale recently fell through. Bill’s presence on the Council will ensure this vital property is developed with our citizens’ best interests in mind.
Please consider Bill Dryburgh when you cast your ballot. He is the best person for the job!
