Editor:
I live on Duxbury Avenue. Maybe the street was named for the feathered friends who congregate in the neighborhood. They are so cute when babies, but are real pests when they get big.
Every morning, I wash their poop off our carport. Mama Duck and her babies rest under our car. Their relatives are residing on our roof (baby ducks, now big ducks).
Our neighbor had to have a skylight repaired because a duck fell through it. We have to have our roof recoated because of ducks resting there. No birds will come to our bird bath because ducks think it is their personal wading pool and commode.
We found a big duck dead in our yard and our lawn guy said to call animal control. Animal control came out and charges us $20 to remove it because it was on our property.
I've had it. I don't know who is responsible for controlling their problems. If it is mine, please don't get mad at me for protecting my property (or take me to jail for animal cruelty).
And to my good neighbors who want to feed them - plese keep them at your house.
I have had it.
Helen Wood
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.