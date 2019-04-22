Editor:

Again today I read in the paper about another DUI death resulting.

As a registered nurse, ER-trauma center extensive background, I have come to this decision.

I don't believe in manslaughter charges. It's murder!

You get behind the wheel drunk, you are a loaded weapon plain and simple. Those who are drunk never seem to sustain fatal injuries. We would call this the Loosey Goosey syndrome. Not professional lingo, no. However, it helped to explain that those who are drunk do not tense up as their reaction time is slowed. The body goes with the flow so to speak. Makes sense medically without excessive verbiage.

Personal responsibility has gone by the wayside. It's time that stopped. Don't blame anyone but yourself. You weren't forced to drink, you made the choice to drink and drive. No, we don't all learn and have horrible lives after. I read about repetitive DUIs.

Perhaps the age for driving should also be increased, with education heavy on abuse.

I wrote this for all age groups.

Ann E. Willett

Rotonda

