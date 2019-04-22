Editor:
Again today I read in the paper about another DUI death resulting.
As a registered nurse, ER-trauma center extensive background, I have come to this decision.
I don't believe in manslaughter charges. It's murder!
You get behind the wheel drunk, you are a loaded weapon plain and simple. Those who are drunk never seem to sustain fatal injuries. We would call this the Loosey Goosey syndrome. Not professional lingo, no. However, it helped to explain that those who are drunk do not tense up as their reaction time is slowed. The body goes with the flow so to speak. Makes sense medically without excessive verbiage.
Personal responsibility has gone by the wayside. It's time that stopped. Don't blame anyone but yourself. You weren't forced to drink, you made the choice to drink and drive. No, we don't all learn and have horrible lives after. I read about repetitive DUIs.
Perhaps the age for driving should also be increased, with education heavy on abuse.
I wrote this for all age groups.
Ann E. Willett
Rotonda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.