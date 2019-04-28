Editor:
Trump quotes from the Muller interview:
“I have no recollection of the details of what, when, or from what source I first learned about the …”
“I have no recollection of …”
“I have no independent recollection of what …”
“At this point in time, I do not remember whether I spoke or met with Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, or Jared Kushner on June 9, 2016.”
“I have no independent recollection of any communications I had with the Agalarov family or anyone …”
“I do not recall being aware during the campaign of …”
“I have no recollection of being told during the campaign that Vladimir Putin or the Russian government 'supported' my candidacy.”
“I have no recollection of being told during the campaign that any foreign government or foreign leader had provided …”
“I do not remember the date on which …”
“I do not recall being provided any information during the campaign about the hacking …”
“I have no recollection of any particular conversation, when it occurred, or who the participants were.”
“I do not recall being aware …”
“I have no recollection of any particular conversation …”
“I have no recollection of being told that WikiLeaks …”
This is only the first half of Trump's written responses to Muller’s interview. They are sequential, not cherry-picked. Trump has never hesitated to claim he has, “a very very big brain,” “smarter than all the generals,” “I’m like a really smart person,” etc.
If he’s so smart, how come he’s so dumb?
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
