Editor:
This is directed to the lady who wrote the article about the GOP shooting day and the "unsafe" manner in which the firearm is being held.
First off, this was a "photo op" staged for the Sun newspaper photographer. Also, if she would look closer at the photo, she will see the firearm is a "dummy gun" that is not capable of holding live ammunition or of being fired. The photo does show that the dummy firearm is pointing down range and at a downward angle to the ground.
I have been an NRA firearm instructor for over 40 years and I know what is a safe way to hold, aim and fire a firearm. This staged photo op was indeed conducted in a totally safe manner with the consent of the on-site range officer who observed the photo being taken. I resent any allegations to the contrary that I acted in an unsafe manner on the firing range with a student.
Steve Gardiner
Englewood
