Have any of our state and local legislators been to Duncan Road (U.S. 17) and Bermont road lately? Traffic is so bad there, which is augmented by the tremendous amount of dump and trailer trucks, causing a very dangerous situation.
I am told that many of the trailer trucks use U.S. 17 to avoid the weigh station on I-75. There have been numerous accidents between Bermont and I-75. Not only has the present situation produced noise pollution, it has also produced a health problem for the residents in the area from the exhaust fumes.
There are many senior citizens that live in the immediate area. If this isn't bad enough, rumor has it that there is a truck stop being built at the corner of U.S. 17 ad Piper Road. I don't know what they are thinking, but the traffic is so bad on 17 that the vehicles are stopped at the light (U.S. 17 and Piper/Regent Road) get backed up almost into the intersection of 17 and Bermont.
I, for one, can't see how these trucks will be able to get in and out of that location without causing back-ups and adding to the potential for even more serious accidents.
While I am at it, what were they thinking when they approved all the apartments on Jones Loop Road? How are those roads going to handle the traffic from that housing? talk about rush hour backup.
