So far I have been trying to get my husband and I tested in Charlotte County twice. Both times we have been denied. If we are asymptomatic, we could be passing this disease all over Charlotte County (we isolate and wear masks). But we cannot be tested.
Is there something wrong with this system? In particular, there has always been something wrong with this Trump administration, but now is there something wrong with Ron DeSantis (mini-Trump)? Do we all have to die before they are all happy? What is wrong with these intelligent Americans who support them? Did they suddenly go dumb and stupid?
I am not ready for that, and I am sure that most of the residents of this country are not either? This country is sick, but the Republican party is sicker than ever. They do not value the worth of a human life unless it is a fetus. It is fine to let the elderly and the weakest among us die — survival of the fittest. What does that say about the Republicans? How did they lose their way? Trump!
It is truly so sad for this country as a whole, especially at a time when almost 100,000 Americans are dead. The toll will keep rising, and we have a President and Senate that does not care. What a sad day for a country that once was the greatest country in the world. I want my country back!
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
