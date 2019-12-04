Editor:
Governor DeSantis is pushing E-Verify in order to give Florida citizens first shot at jobs and to weed out criminal immigrants. Any immigrant who is registered through E-Verify can't help being put on the road to eventual citizenship. Anyone moving to America should have a job waiting so as not to be an immediate ward of the state.
Employers who hire illegals pay them less than citizens and avoid paying certain taxes. Employers do not need illegal labor to be profitable, it just makes them more profitable. Anyone working cannot but help having some kind of lawful rights. It is best to identify all working people and to consider what's their economic plight to be in disability and old age.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
