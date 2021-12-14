Teaching Civics in our public schools is important to the survival of our democratic republic. It appears to me that when we stopped teaching CIVICS (1980s) we have created a group of adults who are ignorant of government and its purpose. They appear to lack an understanding of the values of our Constitutional government; and they have lost an appreciation of the community over self-interest.
But our children and grandchildren have mastered the art of consumerism while failing miserably at citizenship. They believe in nothing; they trust no one and care less for anyone but themselves; they have no idea of what responsibility, commitment, and gratitude are all about.
They have political heroes who are mean spirited, selfish, and want power more than pubic good. They accept lies as truth and truth as lies. Wealth is good and poverty is deserved. Compassion has been lost.
Our nation and its democratic ideas are under serious threat, today. The only way for that to improve is for all of us, no matter our gender, our age, or our genetic background, is to stand up and make the change happen. Let’s take the anger and meanness out of our politics and restore civility. Let’s talk about issues and solutions, instead of hatred and fear.
If we want things to change and change for the better, let it start with each of us. Let’s be the adult in the room and through our example inspire others to join us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.