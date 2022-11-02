Early Childhood Development is a comprehensive approach to programmers and policies for children from birth to 7 years of age. Its purpose is to protect the rights of children to develop their full cognitive, emotional, social and physical potential.
Four major areas
• Motor Development - Motor development includes gross and fine motor skills.
• Cognitive development - From birth, babies are already developing cognitive abilities such as thinking, memory, attention, reasoning, and planning.
• Emotional Development - Learning what feelings and emotions are, understanding how and why they occur, recognizing your own feelings and those of others, and developing effective ways for managing those feelings.
• Social Development - The ability to develop meaningful and lasting friendships and partnerships, and a sense of importance and value to those around him/her.
The experiences children have early in life play a crucial role in the development of the brain. Exposure to positive factors, especially stable and responsive relationships with parents and other adults, and safe and supportive environments promote positive development.
Another important development for children is literacy development.
Literacy Development - Literacy development is the process of learning words, sounds, and language in the child's first year, when infants begin to discriminate, encodes, and manipulates the sound structures of language, an ability called phonological awareness. By talking, singing, reading, storytelling, drawing and writing with the children helps to develop their literacy.
