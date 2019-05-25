Editor:
I was truly surprised to read in the Sun that the Charlotte County School Board adopted without comment a change in the county's schools start and end times. I'm not opposed to adding 30 minutes to the school day for our youth, but I'm stunned that the board would move the start time up 15 minutes in the morning for high school students to 7:10 a.m.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that middle and high schools start at 8:30 a.. or later because extensive research has shown young people don't get sufficient sleep. Most other studies support this recommendation. Yet, our school board members apparently didn't even debate this question.
I'm very disappointed in this decision and ask the school board and the superintendent to seriously reconsider their action.
James Williams
Punta Gorda
