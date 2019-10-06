Editor:
I learned over 55 years ago in geology class that Earth is warming, But it was completely natural! It has been warming for 11,000 years and will continue for another 1,500 years, minimum. This is a pattern of 20,000 to 40,000 year sifts that most honest climatologists and geologists have known for a century, but the reason was unknown.
Why then do some scientists and politicians push the CO2 nonsense? Because it would result in more control — and higher taxes — than the strongest socialism you could conceive of!
Oh, why the warming? Not CO2, which plants need to live. Astrophysicists within the last year have found that Earth has an extreme egg shaped path around the sun — not circular as previously thought! So every 20,000 to 40,000 years (sound familiar?) Earth pulls in much closer to the sun, then reverses to pull out for a like time. Can you say ice age?
Another fact! CO2 is a product of warming, not a cause of it. This is long established and confirmed science. This is good for us and the plants we raise for food.
We're in trouble because the ignorant ones are gaining. They teach this CO2 nonsense in far too many class rooms today.
Joseph Wactowski
North Port
