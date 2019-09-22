Editor:
Writers to your column speak about the unwavering support they have for President Trump. The only thing that may be more perplexing than the psychology of the president is the psychology of his supporters.
They feel the Donald can do no wrong. The U.S. population is 70% white. The core base of his supporters are 67% with only a high school diploma or less. These under-educated, under-informed individuals are under the Dunning-Kruger Effect. When Trump states that crime is skyrocketing and blames immigrants, they take his word for it, instead of thinking for themselves.
The Dunning-Kruger effect explains that the problem isn’t just that they are misinformed; it’s that they are completely unaware they are misinformed. A well-supported theory called Terror Management explains why Trump’s fear-mongering is doubly effective. The theory is based on the fact humans have a unique awareness of their own mortality. This creates existential terror and anxiety brought on by untrue, unfounded, misinformation to magnify this terror. Trump creates psychological conditions that makes the brain respond positively rather than negatively to bigoted statements and divisive rhetoric.
Unfortunately, when Trump states that we are going to build a wall and Mexico will pay for it, from day one he will replace Obamacare quickly and easily, or that the U.S is the highest taxed nation in the world is totally incorrect, rather than research the facts, or use their own brain, it is easier to agree.
John Kraigenow
Port Charlotte
