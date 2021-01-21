Editor:
1. This is to request Charlotte County commissioners' (CCC) and Englewood East Association's report on status of future sewers system in the area for concerned citizens,
2. The Englewood Water District (EWD) may install future costly new sewer system in the area and EWD now owns area sewer rights. Homeowners would have to pay all costs.
3. Charlotte County (CC) now provides clean water using an existing water pipe system in place.
4. The many existing homes in area have used septic tanks in place which have been used for over 25 years.
5. The CC Water Department may consider and be interested to buy sewer rights from EWD for East Englewood (EE) Area and citizens. This action would save EE homeowners about $15,000.
6. The EWD sewer system cost to homeowners would be about $15,000-plus to replace existing septic tanks. If CC buys the sewer rights, this EWD cost is gone.
7. The EE area homeowners would pay for new sewer lines installed by EWD and to close their septic tank system
8. CC had no interest in installing new sewers in the area. Hurricane Charley stopped work on all plans bout 10 years ago.
9. Please investigate and report to EE homeowners in the area.
10. This is a very expensive concern to EE homeowners
Charles Pagen
Englewood
