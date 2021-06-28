Editor:
Between the newspaper and the news on TV this morning, all I could do was laugh and shake my head.
We all know Santa Claus brings every boy and girl presents in one night, the tooth fairy gives children money and gifts for losing a tooth and the Easter bunny brings all the goodies in baskets on Easter morning. We all know how to go snipe hunting with the bag and the light late at night so we can get the most snipes. And really Wiley Coyote is much smarter than the Road Runner.
Trump won the election but it was stolen from him. And we all know that 76% of the population of the United States is made up of Caucasians.
Need I say more?
Helen Tiistola
Punta Gorda
