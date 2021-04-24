Editor:
My husband and I went to the Millennium Health Care on Arron Boulevard in Port Charlotte for our first Covid shot. Our appointment was in the evening. When we arrived we were greeting by cheerful, smiling staff who guided us into the building after taking our names and temp.
We then sat and got checked in, then were guided by more cheerful staff for our shots. The whole progress went smooth, thanks to the staff for such an. easy in and out experience.
Mary Carmean
Port Charlotte
