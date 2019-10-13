Editor:
When a person is charged with committing a crime, the authorities will often ask them to produce a reliable alibi to prove their innocence, and the lack of one will lead to guilt.
Today, I was watching the man-child throw another tantrum claiming that Adam Schiff should resign because he is lying along with the whistleblower about what was in the phone call with the Ukraine president. There is a simple way to prove Schiff's guilt or innocence would be to release the exact transcript of the call, but at this point in time he refuses to release it, and he refuses to allow others in his administration who are implicated to testify as to the what the call contained.
He again just says believe me they are wrong. The saddest part of this is that many of his brain-dead supporters will believe this lie just as they believed the other 12,000-plus lies he has told since announcing his candidacy.
Mexico will and is paying for the wall with the tariffs. The tariffs are in fact an added tax to the American consumer, and he is taking money from the armed services to pay for his folly wall.
The trade imbalance with China is out of control, the tariffs on goods from China will work in our favor. Since the tariffs went into effect, the trade imbalance has risen more than 10%.
I won't be wasting time on the golf course like Obama. Since the election he has played more golf than Obama played in eight years, at a cost to taxpayers of more than $100 million.
Jean A Del Bonis
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.