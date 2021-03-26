Editor:
The Port Charlotte had a great article yesterday on the fact that we and most Americans are just fat pigs. We think the purpose of eating is for entertainment, having fun and satisfaction. A food is something that provides nutrients. Nutrients are substances that provide: energy for activity, growth, and all functions of the body such as breathing, digesting food, and keeping warm; materials for the growth and repair of the body, and for keeping the immune system healthy.
If you want fun go dancing, fishing, bowling, but not eating. We should be vegans, non-gluten eaters. We should have as much exercise as we can. Go watch the 600-pound shows on TV and see how hard it is to lose weight.
Why do I enjoy eating?
It's also fueled by competition: beating the others to the food. Our brains reward us for it, by releasing pleasure chemicals — in the same way as drugs and alcohol, experts say. Scientists studying that good feeling after eating call it ingestion analgesia, literally pain relief from eating.
Eat a wide variety of foods from the five food groups: plenty of colorful vegetables, legumes/beans, fruit, grain (cereal) foods – mostly wholegrain and high fiber varieties, lean meats and poultry, fish, eggs, tofu, nuts and seeds, milk, yogurt, cheese or their alternatives, mostly reduced fat.
Drink plenty of water.
Have a great life and change now!
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
