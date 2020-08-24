Editor:
When heading to the polls on Nov. 3, vote Roger Eaton for Clerk of Court. I have worked in the Clerk’s office for over 10 years. I began my career in the Domestic Violence Division, with Roger as my supervisor. I could not have asked for a more supportive and professional supervisor.
When Roger became Clerk of Court four years ago, I had the good fortune to work directly with him again as part of the leadership team. Roger is always there for his staff and community, willing to help anyway he can. He constantly finds ways to modernize the office, provide better service to our citizens, and at less cost to our taxpayers.
During Roger’s first four years as Clerk of Court, he has reduced the budget each year while still providing new, better, and more efficient services. Not only does Roger serve Charlotte County citizens in his role as Clerk of Court, he also does so by being an active member of the Charlotte County community. Roger proudly calls Charlotte County his home and will continue running a positive campaign.
As a born and raised resident of Charlotte County, I will continue telling all my friends and neighbors that Roger Eaton is the clear choice for Clerk of Court.
Michelle DiBerardino
Port Charlotte
