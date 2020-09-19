Editor:
While there are two people running for Charlotte County Clerk of Court, there is only one real candidate we can rely on to continue doing an exceptional job, and that’s our current Clerk of Court, Roger Eaton.
Roger’s opponent is a Sarasota County resident who can’t even vote for himself, which is good, because he has no clerk’s office or managerial experience. Roger has done an incredible job during his first term. I base his success not only on his 22 years' experience, but more importantly, on the belief that Roger simply wants to do everything possible to improve Charlotte County, his family’s home. Roger is a 22-year proud Charlotte County resident.
He not only modernized the clerk’s office while simultaneously reducing his budget every year, but he also supports many local non-profits throughout Charlotte County. As the current Volunteer Board president of the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County, I see firsthand the support Roger gives to our organization and its children every year. Roger puts his heart and soul into helping Charlotte County, whether it’s providing better, more convenient services at the clerk’s office for our taxpayers, or helping local charities that support underprivileged children, victims of domestic violence, or abandoned pets.
On November 3, vote Roger Eaton for Clerk of Court.
Nicholas Worden
North Port
