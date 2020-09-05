Editor:
During election season, it’s easy for challengers to talk about solutions at the “10,000-foot” level. They sound good, because the details haven’t been worked out. But inexperienced challengers never factor in their own steep learning curves required just to achieve basic competency in a new position.
Roger Eaton’s success came within the Charlotte County Clerk of the Court. He knows the systems (he designed many himself), ways to save money, and has built momentum with his team. We taxpayers benefit from the continuation of his well-coordinated enterprise.
When I look at his competitor, I wonder how someone with no managerial experience will handle this position, which oversees 100-plus people in six layers of management. That’s one steep learning curve. I wonder if he’s really thought it through.
Patti Guerzo
Port Charlotte
