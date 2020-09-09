Editor:
Having worked at the Clerk’s office for the past 17 years, I’ve watched Roger Eaton start in the office’s IT department and then become Charlotte County’s Clerk of Court in 2017. Roger never stops looking for improvements, which I believe is the reason he is such a successful Clerk of Court.
He understands that improvements, whether slight or substantial, help our citizens and Clerk’s office employees. Roger’s constant search for improvements also serves him well in times of emergency. When COVID struck Charlotte County, Roger immediately and seamlessly implemented plans that both kept our services open to the public while at the same time keeping the public and our employees safe. Roger moved quickly, aggressively, and confidently, and insisted on solutions that allowed us to continue our services to the public, but never at the expense of an employee or citizen’s health.
Our Clerk of Court not only moves our county forward with cutting edge office advancements, but also gives back to his community. Charlotte County is his and his family’s hometown, and he feels a duty and obligation to not only serve it well as Clerk of Court, but also as a 22-year Charlotte County resident. The American Red Cross, Animal Welfare League, the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, and Big Red Bus blood drives are all organizations that Roger has enjoyed supporting for years. So on Nov. 3, vote to re-elect Roger Eaton for Clerk of Court.
Nancy Lane
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.