Editor:
I supported Roger Eaton for clerk of the court in the 2016 election and followed his service to Charlotte County over the last four years. I was impressed with the many innovative changes he brought to the office.
It is amazing that while the services were increased, he and his remarkable staff also reduced the annual budget of the clerk’s office. It is also important to note that the clerk’s office had a customer satisfaction rate of 97.65% from Charlotte County citizens. Their electronic record keepingcpolicy was called “very impressive...a model for other counties to consider in creation of their own policies” by the Florida Department of State.
Roger and his entire office team have served us well. He is trusted, innovative and protective of taxpayer dollars. His commitment to our community shows not only in the great job he has done, but his additional local activities with the Animal Welfare League, CARE, United Way and youth sports.cRoger Eaton is an outstanding example of the type of leader we want in public office. Please vote for Roger Eaton for clerk of the court on November 3rd.
Jean Sifrit-Reed
Punta Gorda
