Editor:
As a 31-year Charlotte County law enforcement veteran, I understand the importance of local government organizations working together for the betterment of the community. When these agencies cooperate with one another, life can be improved for local residents.
When it comes to your vote for Clerk of Court on Nov. 3, confidently vote Roger Eaton. Roger began his Clerk’s office career 22 years ago, working with other government entities to improve the efficiency and accuracy of many applications, which is when I first met Roger. I could tell immediately Roger was focused, organized, and preferred a team approach to solving problems.
Now nearly 22 years later, Roger continues to employ a team approach as the Clerk of Court. He and his office work as partners with all local public safety agencies, which does not go unnoticed. Roger understands the difficulties and complexities of running a large governmental agency, as well as the importance of cooperation between local governmental cooperation. During Roger’s first term, he has proven himself an effective Clerk of Court who focuses on teamwork to bring about the best results for our residents. Vote Eaton on Nov. 3, Charlotte County.
Darrell Caparo
Port Charlotte
