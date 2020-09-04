Editor:

The official title of Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller unfortunately does not come close to identifying the essential functions for which the clerk is responsible to provide to Charlotte County:

Court Services Division

Comptroller

Employee relations

Internal auditing

Marriage services

Minutes division

Passport services

Official records recording

Tax deeds

Transparency of the government

Value Aadjustment board

At one time or another, most residents of Charlotte County are, or will be, in the need for one or more of the services provided by the clerk’s office. These people rely on the clerk’s office to provide expert, accurate, efficient and user-friendly services to satisfy their needs.

This is what Roger Eaton’s knowledge, experience and leadership skills are providing to Charlotte County each and every day. Eaton has 22 years of highly accomplished leadership experience in the office of the Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller, including 8 years in courts management and the past 4 years as our elected clerk.

As a strong community advocate and leader, Roger also dedicates time to lead fundraising campaigns for several local non-profit agencies who provide critical health and human services to Charlotte County residents.

This is why we need to vote to re-elect Roger Eaton as Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller through either mail-in ballots, early voting or at the polls on Nov. 3!

Harvey Goldberg

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments