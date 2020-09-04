Editor:
The official title of Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller unfortunately does not come close to identifying the essential functions for which the clerk is responsible to provide to Charlotte County:
Court Services Division
Comptroller
Employee relations
Internal auditing
Marriage services
Minutes division
Passport services
Official records recording
Tax deeds
Transparency of the government
Value Aadjustment board
At one time or another, most residents of Charlotte County are, or will be, in the need for one or more of the services provided by the clerk’s office. These people rely on the clerk’s office to provide expert, accurate, efficient and user-friendly services to satisfy their needs.
This is what Roger Eaton’s knowledge, experience and leadership skills are providing to Charlotte County each and every day. Eaton has 22 years of highly accomplished leadership experience in the office of the Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller, including 8 years in courts management and the past 4 years as our elected clerk.
As a strong community advocate and leader, Roger also dedicates time to lead fundraising campaigns for several local non-profit agencies who provide critical health and human services to Charlotte County residents.
This is why we need to vote to re-elect Roger Eaton as Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller through either mail-in ballots, early voting or at the polls on Nov. 3!
Harvey Goldberg
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.