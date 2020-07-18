Editor:
Charlotte County needs a different Clerk of Court. An (alleged) victim of sexual harassment, discrimination and threats was recently paid $68,000 for her treatment at the hands of Clerk Eaton. Additionally, there was an "investigative board" who determined that Eaton had done nothing inappropriate. Do you really think this "board" was going to find in any other manner against their buddy?
I submit the findings of the board were pre-determined before the case was ever brought up to them. If ever there were a case for "me too"....this is it. Sexual aggression by a boss/employer should be harshly dealt with. Hopefully Mr. Eaton will be voted out of office and replaced with someone who has a some respect for women. If you have to stoop so low that you have to use pressure or threats in order to "get his way" then you've got issues that need professional help.
Additionally, and keep this in mind — the money paid to his victim was taxpayer money. Should taxpayer money be spent to allow a little worm to pay (off) female employees? I don't think so.
Milt Bell
St. Simons Island, Ga
