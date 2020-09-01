Editor:
Roger Eaton cares. He cares about our community, he continues to prove himself as an honorable man who makes positive changes for the people of Charlotte County.
In addition to his numerous responsibilities for the Circuit Court over the last four years, Roger continues to devote his free time to help numerous nonprofits.
I have served on the Board of Directors for the Animal Welfare League for eight years, Roger Eaton, has supported and continues to be an advocate for the AWL.
Roger and his team have organized numerous fundraising events to help raise money for the shelter. He created “Eaton’s Eats,” a program that provides dog and cat food to families who have fallen on hard times, so their pets don’t go hungry. Additionally, “Roger’s Rescues” is another program he initiated. Every month, Roger chooses a dog and cat who are looking for their forever homes and he sponsors the adoption fees.
Innovative, resourceful dedicated, focused, philanthropic, gracious, and a man of integrity. These are just a few words that describe Roger Eaton which is why I am supporting him for Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court.
Nanette Leonard
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.