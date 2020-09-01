Editor:

Roger Eaton cares. He cares about our community, he continues to prove himself as an honorable man who makes positive changes for the people of Charlotte County.

In addition to his numerous responsibilities for the Circuit Court over the last four years, Roger continues to devote his free time to help numerous nonprofits.

I have served on the Board of Directors for the Animal Welfare League for eight years, Roger Eaton, has supported and continues to be an advocate for the AWL.

Roger and his team have organized numerous fundraising events to help raise money for the shelter. He created “Eaton’s Eats,” a program that provides dog and cat food to families who have fallen on hard times, so their pets don’t go hungry. Additionally, “Roger’s Rescues” is another program he initiated. Every month, Roger chooses a dog and cat who are looking for their forever homes and he sponsors the adoption fees.

Innovative, resourceful dedicated, focused, philanthropic, gracious, and a man of integrity. These are just a few words that describe Roger Eaton which is why I am supporting him for Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Nanette Leonard

Punta Gorda

