Editor:
I supported Roger Eaton for Clerk of the Court four years ago because I believed his abilities, experience, work ethic and integrity would serve us well. Roger’s work and the work of the Clerk’s office team over the last four years has exceeded my expectations and been extraordinary.
Their achievements have been innovative, cost effective, and award winning. A free, property fraud alert program, a juror management system, online court forms and pleadings and electronic record keeping policy called “very impressive” by the Florida Department of State are a few examples.
The Clerk’s office has shown a strong, cost effective commitment to the community by increasing the number and quality of services offered to our citizens. At the same time, they have reduced the Clerk’s office annual budget every year, another impressive accomplishment.
In addition to doing an extraordinary job as clerk of the court, Roger has continued his service to our Charlotte County non-profits (United Way, Animal Welfare League and CARE) and youth activities. Charlotte County is home for Roger and his family. He is committed to Charlotte County and is serving us well. Please vote to re-elect Roger Eaton for Clerk of Court on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Sue Sifrit
Punta Gorda
